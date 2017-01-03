By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The holiday basketball tournaments were fun, but now the regular season heats up as we have a few Catholic schools meeting this week.

Tuesday

St. Thomas More (4-1) at Red Lion (3-4), 5 p.m. The Ravens have won three straight and look for a road victory, which could be tough for a young team.

Wilmington Christian (1-4) at Archmere (6-2), 6:15 p.m. The Auks split in their holiday tournament at Garnet Valley (Pa.) over the holiday break. The Warriors have a young team, but their height could give the Auks problems.

Wednesday

Ursuline (6-1) at St. Elizabeth (2-4), 7: 15 p.m. The Raiders are coming off an impressive Diamond State Tournament, where they pulled out some key wins in close games. The Vikings would like to beat the No. 1 team and end a three-game losing streak.

Thursday

Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security (0-5) at St. Thomas More, 6:45 p.m,

Padua (2-4) at St. Mark’s (2-3), 7:15 p.m. Both teams are coming into this contest with wins last time out. These young teams look to build on confidence, and a win against a rival will help.

Saturday

Archmere at Mount Pleasant (4-2), 12:15 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (5-2) at St Mark’s, 1:30 p.m.

St Elizabeth at Padua, 1:45 p.m.