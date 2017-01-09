By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The second week of January is a week filled with top-10 matchups in boys hoops.

Tuesday

St Elizabeth (5-2) at William Penn (4-3), 5:15 p.m. The Vikings start a busy week with a tough road test at a Colonials team that is playing better right now.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park School, 5:30 p.m. Ss. Peter and Paul at Park School, 5:30 p.m.

Salesianum (5-3) at Smyrna (7-2), 7:15 p.m. The Sals face the second-ranked Eagles on the road, looking to rebound after a tough loss to St. Elizabeth last Friday.

Wednesday