For The Dialog
The second week of January is a week filled with top-10 matchups in boys hoops.
Tuesday
St Elizabeth (5-2) at William Penn (4-3), 5:15 p.m. The Vikings start a busy week with a tough road test at a Colonials team that is playing better right now.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Park School, 5:30 p.m.
Salesianum (5-3) at Smyrna (7-2), 7:15 p.m. The Sals face the second-ranked Eagles on the road, looking to rebound after a tough loss to St. Elizabeth last Friday.
Wednesday
Cristo Rey at Ss. Peter and Paul, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Archmere (3-5) at Tatnall (4-5), 5:15 p.m. The Auks look to build on their double-overtime win against Delaware Military Academy, and a road win against the Hornets would help their confidence.
Christiana (3-5) at St. Thomas More (5-3), 6 p.m.
Sanford (4-5) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m. The Vikings will look to knock off the defending champions at home. Sanford has played one of the toughest schedules in the state so far.
Friday
St Mark’s (5-1) at Milford (5-3) 6:15 p.m. The Spartans look to rebound from their first loss, and a road win at Milford is no easy task.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Thomas More at Caravel (4-1), 1:15 p.m. The fifth-ranked Ravens face a tough road test against O’Koye Parker and the Buccaneers. These are two good teams that fly a bit under the radar in Delaware boys basketball.