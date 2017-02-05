By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

CLAYMONT – Senior Lexi Bromwell scored 10 fourth-quarter points to lead fifth-ranked St. Elizabeth Vikings to a 45-41 comeback road win against No. 9 Archmere on Feb. 4.

The Vikings trailed by 11 points late in the third quarter, but a tenacious defense spearheaded the Vikings’ comeback. It was 33-22 with 3:40 left in the third quarter, but St. Elizabeth started chipping away at the lead. They ended the third on an 8-4 run as Dymond Collins scored on a rebound, and Julie McCarron connected with three seconds left to cut the Auks’ lead to 37-30.

The Vikings got busy in the fourth quarter behind a full-court press and Bromwell driving to the basket to draw fouls.

“Coach (Dan Cooney) told us they were calling fouls, so drive inside because Archmere is a physical team that plays great defense,” Bromwell said.

She would score on a driving basket, then hit three free throws to pull the Vikings within one at 39-38. Bromwell then gave the Vikings a lead at 40-39 on a layup with four minutes left. The defenses then took over until Auks freshman Madison Stewart scored on a beautiful drive with 1:38 left.

Collins regained the lead for the Vikings on a put-back with 55 seconds left, and the Vikings’ defense stiffened up. Bromwell hit two huge free throws for a 44-41 lead with 15 seconds left. The Vikings held on for the important win.

“We knew we had to pick up the defensive intensity in the final quarter, and we were able to get our full-court pressure defense working,” Bromwell said.

Bromwell led the Vikings with 14 points, while Sha’Nia Davis added 11. The Vikings (9-6) travel to Ursuline on Wednesday night for a 7:30 tip. The Auks were paced by Emma McCann, who scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter. Stewart and Amanda Denning each added eight. Archmere (10-6) hosts Wilmington Charter on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in their last home game of the regular season.