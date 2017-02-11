By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Mike Kempski hit two free throws in the second overtime period and Salesianum was able to hold on for a 34-32 home win over St Mark’s on Feb. 10. The Sals (12-5) have won five of six and remained perfect at home this season.

Sallies came out on fire as senior Duncan Trerotola hit two three-pointers, and Jack Brown scored on a steal and layup for a quick 8-0 lead. Spartans senior Chris Ludman got the Spartans on the board with an old-fashioned three-point play, his only points of the night. Kempski hit a three, and Paul Brown scored on a put-back to give the Sals a 13-5 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Sals’ bench extend their lead, as Darnell Vaughn hit a jumper and Chris Cohill a free throw. The home team took a 20-7 advantage into halftime. The Spartans stuck to their patient offense in the second half, but they started to hit their shots. Zach Palmer and Billy Sulivan hit three-pointers on the Spartans’ first two possessions to cut it to 20-13. The visitors also got a couple of two-point field goals to cut the Sals’ lead to 22-17 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter started with a flurry as Sullivan scored for the Spartans, but Luke Pastore answered for the Sals. Then Palmer took over, draining a pair of triples to pull the Spartans to within 26-25 with 2:30 left. He wasn’t done, nailing another from distance one with 1:40 left to give St. Mark’s its first lead with 1:40 left. He then sank the front end of a one-and-one to give the Spartans a 29-26 lead. Kempski tied it on a step-back three to tie it with a minute left.

“They (St. Mark’s) played a great fourth quarter,” Kempski said. “I hit them with my move, a step back, and thankfully the shot dropped.”

The Spartans final shot of regulation was off the mark, and neither team found the bucket in the first overtime. Nick Leski hit a three on the Spartans’ first possession of the second extra session but was quickly answered by Trerotola. Kempski was then fouled going for a loose ball and calmly hit two free throws for the lead with 1:15 left.

“You have to tell yourself it’s just like practice,” Kempski said. “You hear the fans screaming, but you practice foul shots all your life and that’s what it comes down to.”

The Spartans got two more good looks, both three-point attempts, but came up empty. Sallies got 10 points each from Kempski and Trerotola. They will host Friends on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Palmer scored 15 and Leski seven for the Spartans (11-5). They host Wilmington Charter on Tuesday night at 7:30.