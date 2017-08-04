By Catholic News Service

St. John Vianney

Feast Day: August 4

Born near Lyon, France, this farmer’s son studied for the priesthood for many years, and eventually was ordained more for his devoutness and

good will than for other qualities. But he became a model parish priest in Arsen-Dombes, where he served for 40 years. He was devoted to his parishioners, and became famous for rigorous preaching and insights in the confessional. The Cure of Ars, as he was known, spent up to 18 hours a day hearing the confessions of pilgrims who sought him out. He is the patron of parish priests.