St. Bartholomew

Feast Day: August 24

Though Bartholomew is listed among the Twelve Apostles in the synoptic Gospels, little more is known about him.

“St. Bartholomew” by Pierre Le Gros the Younger, in the nave of the Basilica of St. John Lateran (Wikimedia Commons)

Some scholars identify him as the apostle Nathanael, whom Jesus famously described in John 1:47: “Here is a true Israelite. There is no duplicity in him.”

According to popular tradition, Bartholomew evangelized in Lycaonia, India and Armenia, where he reportedly was flayed alive.

This image of his martyrdom was a subject of Renaissance artists. He is a figure of humble faith and commitment.

