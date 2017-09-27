By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Padua senior Emma Lucey hit a big milestone on Sept. 26 when she earned her 1000th assist in the third-ranked Pandas’ sweep of the St Elizabeth Vikings. The set scores were 25-16, 25-6, 25-11.

The Pandas stormed out of the gate behind two aces from Lucey for a 6-0 lead. When she wasn’t serving aces, she was setting up her teammates, as Emily Jarome and Jess Molen were hitting bombs. Lucey found Molen as she hammered one home to give the Pandas a 20-8 lead. The Vikings answered with an 8-4 run behind Lexi Lee and Amanda Doherty. Lucey then found Jarome who ended the first set with a thunderous kill.

The second set was all Pandas as Lucey kept on feeding her teammates, who found the corners. She entered the third set needing four assists for the 1000 mark. She fed Jarome for a kill to make it 8-3 and her milestone assist.

“Emily and I have been talking about it,” Lucey said. “We both started as freshmen so we were excited to do it together.”

The Pandas’ bench played a solid third set to help the Pandas hold the Vikings off. Lucey credited the other players she has played with at Padua.

“I have been so lucky to have this opportunity to play with these amazing girls. Coach DiSabatino and the rest of the coaching staff, who helped me set at this level of play, are awesome.”

She finished with 25 assists and six aces. Jarome had 10 kills, while Molen added eight. Katie McGonigal played solid defense with 14 digs. The Pandas (6-0) host Delaware Military Academy at home on Thursday at 7 p.m..

The Vikings (2-4) host St. Thomas More on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.