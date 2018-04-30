The meat of the girls’ sports season has hit, and the battles in softball, lacrosse and soccer are doing more and more to shape the postseason landscape.
Softball
Monday
St. Thomas More (1-5) at MOT Charter (5-3), 3 p.m. at Silver Lake Elementary School
Hodgson (6-6) vs. Padua (5-4), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
St. Elizabeth (6-4) at William Penn (4-5), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Greenwood Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Archmere (5-8) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Dickinson (2-7) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Newark (3-5) at St. Mark’s (5-4), 4 p.m.
Thursday
St. Mark’s at No. 10 Mount Pleasant (9-2), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere at No. 5 Wilmington Charter (8-2), 3:45 p.m.
Padua at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday
St. Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Saturday
No. 2 Appoquinimink (10-0) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Archmere at A.I. duPont (4-5), 2:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday
Stephen Decatur at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More (4-5) at Bohemia Manor (Md.), 4 p.m.
St. Mark’s (9-0) at A.I. duPont (0-8), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Indian River (2-6) at St. Thomas More, 3:30 p.m.
Newark Charter (7-1) at Ursuline (7-2), 3:45 p.m. The Raiders are coming off a successful tournament against their Ursuline sister schools in St. Louis. They are welcomed back to Delaware with a game against high-scoring Newark Charter.
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
St. Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (4-5), 4 p.m.
Padua (7-3) at Archmere (8-2), 5 p.m. The Pandas have answered a three-game losing streak with four consecutive wins. They’ll have their hands full with the Auks, winners of five straight whose losses have come to the top two teams in Delaware (Cape Henlopen and St. Mark’s).
Friday
Archmere at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Polytech (6-2) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m. It’s a rematch of a first-round tournament game from last May, won by the Spartans in overtime. Polytech, however, is a perennial power in lacrosse and surely will have revenge on their minds.
Gunston Day (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 2 p.m.
Soccer
Monday
St. Elizabeth (1-5) at Brandywine (6-3), 3:30 p.m.
No. 8 (Division I) St. Georges (5-4) at No. 4 (Division II) Archmere (8-1), 3:45 p.m. Each of the Hawks’ four losses have come against solid opposition. A win in Claymont against the surging Auks would be a nice resume-builder. Archmere will have its mettle tested this week, with games against three of the best the state has to offer.
No. 1 (Division I) Padua at No. 9 (Division I) Smyrna, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Ursuline (3-5-1) vs. Padua (8-1), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club
No. 3 Caravel (5-3) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Delmarva Christian (3-5-1) at St. Mark’s (4-6), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Caravel at No. 4 Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Padua vs. No. 2 (Division II) Delaware Military Academy (10-0-1), 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club. The Pandas are undefeated against in-state competition, and DMA has an offense that can challenge Padua’s stiff back line. This will be the Pandas’ third game in four days this week, so fatigue could be a factor.
St. Elizabeth at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Friday
St. Elizabeth at Dickinson (0-7), 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline at No. 8 (Division I) St. Georges, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere vs. No. 3 (Division I) Wilmington Charter (7-2), 7:30 p.m. at Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pa. The Auks and Force get the chance to play in the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, just as the schools’ boys teams did last fall. Charter’s two losses have come to Middletown and Caesar Rodney, both highly ranked in Division I. This game is the nightcap of a Delaware doubleheader on the professional pitch.