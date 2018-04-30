By Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter

The meat of the girls’ sports season has hit, and the battles in softball, lacrosse and soccer are doing more and more to shape the postseason landscape.

Softball

Monday

St. Thomas More (1-5) at MOT Charter (5-3), 3 p.m. at Silver Lake Elementary School

Hodgson (6-6) vs. Padua (5-4), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Elizabeth (6-4) at William Penn (4-5), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Greenwood Mennonite, 3 p.m.

Archmere (5-8) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Dickinson (2-7) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Newark (3-5) at St. Mark’s (5-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Mark’s at No. 10 Mount Pleasant (9-2), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at No. 5 Wilmington Charter (8-2), 3:45 p.m.

Padua at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Saturday

No. 2 Appoquinimink (10-0) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Archmere at A.I. duPont (4-5), 2:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Stephen Decatur at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More (4-5) at Bohemia Manor (Md.), 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s (9-0) at A.I. duPont (0-8), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Indian River (2-6) at St. Thomas More, 3:30 p.m.

Newark Charter (7-1) at Ursuline (7-2), 3:45 p.m. The Raiders are coming off a successful tournament against their Ursuline sister schools in St. Louis. They are welcomed back to Delaware with a game against high-scoring Newark Charter.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (4-5), 4 p.m.

Padua (7-3) at Archmere (8-2), 5 p.m. The Pandas have answered a three-game losing streak with four consecutive wins. They’ll have their hands full with the Auks, winners of five straight whose losses have come to the top two teams in Delaware (Cape Henlopen and St. Mark’s).

Friday

Archmere at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Polytech (6-2) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m. It’s a rematch of a first-round tournament game from last May, won by the Spartans in overtime. Polytech, however, is a perennial power in lacrosse and surely will have revenge on their minds.

Gunston Day (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (1-5) at Brandywine (6-3), 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 (Division I) St. Georges (5-4) at No. 4 (Division II) Archmere (8-1), 3:45 p.m. Each of the Hawks’ four losses have come against solid opposition. A win in Claymont against the surging Auks would be a nice resume-builder. Archmere will have its mettle tested this week, with games against three of the best the state has to offer.

No. 1 (Division I) Padua at No. 9 (Division I) Smyrna, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline (3-5-1) vs. Padua (8-1), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

No. 3 Caravel (5-3) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Delmarva Christian (3-5-1) at St. Mark’s (4-6), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Caravel at No. 4 Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Padua vs. No. 2 (Division II) Delaware Military Academy (10-0-1), 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club. The Pandas are undefeated against in-state competition, and DMA has an offense that can challenge Padua’s stiff back line. This will be the Pandas’ third game in four days this week, so fatigue could be a factor.

St. Elizabeth at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Dickinson (0-7), 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline at No. 8 (Division I) St. Georges, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere vs. No. 3 (Division I) Wilmington Charter (7-2), 7:30 p.m. at Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pa. The Auks and Force get the chance to play in the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, just as the schools’ boys teams did last fall. Charter’s two losses have come to Middletown and Caesar Rodney, both highly ranked in Division I. This game is the nightcap of a Delaware doubleheader on the professional pitch.