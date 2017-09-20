By Catholic News Service

When we think about the Respect Life cause in biblical terms, we probably recall the phrase from Deuteronomy that has become a popular pro-life slogan, “Choose life” (Dt 30:19). It’s a pointed and comprehensive phrase that reflects the pro-life message about valuing all human life. However, the Bible contains other great examples that highlight the value of life.

Consider the moment Elizabeth and Mary met at the visitation. Both women were miraculously pregnant — Mary, by the virginal conception of Jesus, and Elizabeth after having been declared barren. The recognition of the precious lives within them caused the child within Elizabeth’s womb to leap for joy (Lk 1:41).

Abraham’s wife, Sarah, also was barren. When three of God’s messengers told her that she would soon become pregnant, she laughed. Their response was, “Is anything too marvelous for the Lord to do?” (Gn 18:14). Indeed not. The next year, Sarah gave birth to Isaac and from Isaac sprang forth the 12 tribes of Israel.

There’s one biblical mother who often is overlooked — the mother of Moses, Jochebed. When Pharaoh ordered the slaughter of all Hebrew baby boys, Jochebed made a heroic move to save the life of her baby boy. She crafted a basket out of reeds and set her baby boy afloat in it on the Nile River in hopes that some kind person would find the child and care for him.

The basket was discovered by Egypt’s princess, who adopted the boy and raised him as her own. But not before Moses’ sister convinced the princess to appoint Jochebed to be his nurse. Consequently, he became a great prophet who led the Israelites out of Egypt and later presented them with the tablet containing the Ten Commandments.

The story of Hannah, wife of Elkanah, is touching. In addition to suffering the shame of her barrenness (large families were considered a sign of God’s favor), Hannah was mercilessly taunted by Elkanah’s other wife.

In her misery, she went to the temple to pray. She prayed so fervently that Eli the priest accused her of being drunk! Eli was moved by Hannah’s explanation and said, “Go in peace, and may the God of Israel grant you what you have requested” (1 Sm 1:17).

God did grant Hannah’s request, giving her a beautiful baby whom she named Samuel. In her gratitude, she took the boy to the temple and gave him back to God, presenting him to Eli for training as a priest. Samuel became the last of Israel’s judges and the first of its prophets. God’s goodness to Hannah didn’t stop there. After Samuel, she gave birth to five more children — three boys and two girls.

These examples are only a sample of the way life was not only chosen, but fully celebrated in the Bible. The preciousness of life in the womb and until natural death is a joyful song that echoes throughout the pages of both the Old and New Testament. It’s a song we join as we observe Respect Life Month.

Marge Fenelon

Fenelon is a freelance writer from Milwaukee. Her website is http://margefenelon.com.

In his 2016 apostolic exhortation, “Amoris Laetitia,” Pope Francis names domestic violence as one example of “verbal, physical and sexual violence” to which women in particular are subjected. He decries domestic violence and forms of enslavement as “shameful ill treatment” of women.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that one in three women and one in four men “experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetime.”

Given these statistics, pastors and parish staff would benefit from training and resources on domestic violence. “Good pastoral training is important,” Pope Francis writes in “Amoris Laetitia,” especially in emergency cases of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

He suggests that parishes, institutions and movements support families by hosting “meetings of couples living in the same neighborhood, brief retreats for couples; talks by experts on concrete issues facing families, marriage counseling, home missionaries who help couples discuss their difficulties and desires, social services dealing with family problems like addiction, infidelity and domestic violence, programs of spiritual growth, workshops for parents with troubled children and family meetings.”

The U.S. bishops’ 2002 pastoral statement, “When I Call for Help” (http://bit.ly/1joiW4O), offers additional recommendations for making parishes safe places where women and men can seek assistance.