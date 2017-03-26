By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

PENNY HILL – John Andreoli hit two home runs to lead Salesianum to a huge comeback win over Mount Pleasant on March 25. The Sals scored six runs in the top if the seventh and final inning to take home the 11-9 win.

Andreoli took the first pitch of the game and drove it over the left-field wall for a quick 1-0 lead.

“I was thinking of laying down a bunt on the first pitch,” Andreoli said. “The third basemen came up, and I got a fastball and took advantage of it.”

The Sals were just getting started as three batters later, Zach Miller doubled home a run. Salesianum scored three first-inning runs as they sent nine batters to the plate. The Green Knights got one back in the bottom of the first as Trevor Jump tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Maurice Parson.

Miller picked up his second double in the top of the second to drive home the Sals’ fourth run back. Mount took advantage of walks in the bottom of the second. They were issued four free passes to start the inning, and Parson cleared the bases with the first hit of the inning, a triple that gave Mount a 5-4 lead. Jared Munoz followed with a triple to extend the lead to 6-4. The Green Knights extended a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Jeffrey Wilson smashed a three-run homer to give the home team a 9-5 lead.

The Sals got their bats going in the seventh, receiving run-scoring singles by Garrett Million and Brett Nordmeyer to cut it to 9-8. They were down to their last strike when Andreoli drilled a 2-2 pitch way over the wall in left-center for a 3 run blast and a 11-9 lead.

“I was looking for a pitch to hit,” Andreoli said. “They were throwing me all curve balls after the first home run. I saw that the ball was down a little, but with two strikes I went with it and got it over the fence.”

Alex Hinton retired the side in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the win. Sallies (1-0) has a tough week coming up, startsing Tuesday at St. Georges Tech. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. The Green Knights (0-2) travel to Dickinson on Tuesday for a 3:45 p.m. start.