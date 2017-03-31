By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Senior Ryan Steckline threw five shutout innings, striking out eight as the third-ranked Appoquinimink beat No. 7 Salesianum, 6-0, on March 30. Steckline also had two hits to help his cause while limiting the Sals’ potent offense to three hits.

The Jags took advantage of an early error and got two runs in the first. Javon Fields reached on an error, then stole second and scored on a fielder’s choice by Clarence Armstrong. Steckline doubled and Armstrong scored on a Joseph Davis fielder’s choice for a quick 2-0 lead.

The Sals’ Zach Miller walked and Josh Maguire singled, but Steckline got out of the jam. Appo scored twice more in the second as Fields drove in a run on a single and scored on a John Weglarz single. The Jaguars scored an unearned run in the third as Fields scored on another single by Weglarz. Steckline struck out two batters in the second and third innings.

The Jags added another one more run in the sixth. Fields drew a walk, stole second and scored on a double by Armstrong. Emir Garrett relieved Steckline in the sixth and closed the door on the Sals.

Sallies (2-1) got two hits by Maguire, who reached all three times he batted. They travel to fourth-ranked Conrad on Saturday for a 3 p.m. start. The Jags (4-0) travel to Mount Pleasant on Tuesday for a 3:45 p.m. start.