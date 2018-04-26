By Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter

CLAYMONT – Wilmington Friends built up a 5-2 lead after one quarter, but Archmere took control after that and defeated the Quakers, 17-12, in a matchup of the fourth- and fifth-ranked boys lacrosse teams in the state, according to 302Sports.com.

Mitch Moyer led the comeback for the Auks, who entered the game No. 4 in the rankings. Archmere outscored the fifth-ranked Quakers, 6-1, in the second quarter to take a two-goal advantage into intermission.

The Auks got started quickly in the third quarter, scoring just 18 seconds in. Goalkeeper Connor Smeader kept the Auks’ lead at 9-6 with a nice low save a few minutes later, but Friends got that goal back on a delayed penalty call at the 9:09 mark.

The lead fluctuated between two and three goals throughout the third quarter, and Smeader added another highlight-reel save along the way. Friends climbed within two at 10-8 on a man-up situation when Eric Pincus found the back of the net with 6:20 to go in the quarter, but the Auks replied on their own advantage when Moyer split two defenders and bounced one past Quakers keeper Runlai Jiang as he was knocked to the turf.

Pincus and Moyer traded goals before the quarter ended, with Moyer’s coming with just three seconds remaining on the clock. It was Archmere’s second goal with three ticks to go; the Auks found the net just before halftime as well. The lead was 12-9 heading into the final 12 minutes.

The Auks stretched the lead to five in the opening minutes of the fourth. After Smeader robbed Pincus, Cole Bauer took advantage of a man-up situation, going between Jiang’s shoes. Moyer picked up the assist on the next Archmere tally, feeding Nolan Collins from behind the net at the 7:41 mark.

The Quakers scored twice in 32 seconds to climb again within three at 14-11, but the Auks put the game away in the final minutes. Brian Neill scored high on a wraparound, and a late hit on the shot gave the Auks a man up. They capitalized when Moyer deked around a defender and bounced one in. The final Archmere goal also came with Friends shorthanded; this time, Jacob DiBattista rifled the ball past the keeper. Friends added one last goal for the final margin.

Moyer led the way with seven goals, while Collins and Neill added three apiece. Archmere finished with 26 shots, and Smeader recorded 15 saves. The Auks (6-2) stay at home this Saturday morning at 11:30, welcoming Wilmington Charter.

For the Quakers, the top goal-scorer was Peyton McNeill, who had five, and Pincus added four. The Quakers recorded 40 shots. Two keepers combined for two saves. Friends (6-2) will try to snap a two-game losing streak Friday at 4:!5 p.m. at Tatnall.