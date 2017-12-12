By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – Archmere’s boys basketball team pounded the inside all afternoon against Delaware Military Academy, picking up its first win of the season, 54-42, in the consolation game of the Diamond State Athletic Conference Tip-Off on Dec. 11.

The Auks set the stage for the game right off the bat, as forward Mike Marino scored their first two baskets on layups, the second coming on a nice backdoor alley-oop pass. Marino scored eight of his team’s first 12 points, all from close range, before the Auks added a mid-range jumper from Sean Kelly and a three-point shot from Connor Torrens. The lead was nine after a quarter.

The two squads went nearly three minutes without a point being scored in the second until a blocked shot by the Seahawks’ Colin Diviney was picked up by Wyatt Martin, who took the ball coast to coast for a bucket. The Auks went almost four minutes without scoring; Tyler Faulkner ended that drought with a layup at the 4:16 mark.

Darren DiRenzo provided a spark off the bench for the Auks in the second stanza, scoring seven points on three field goals. His shooting helped the Auks push the lead to 29-18 at the half.

The Auks built the lead to 15 in the third quarter on a three-point shot by Louis Rosato, but DMA’s long-distance offensive attack then picked up steam. The Seahawks hit three triples, including two in the final 1:16, and their deficit was nine as the game entered the final quarter, but Archmere refused to let the home team get too close.

Final statistics were not available late Monday night. Archmere (2-1) hosts First State Military Academy on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in a DSAC contest. The Seahawks fell to 0-2 and will go for their first win on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Christiana.