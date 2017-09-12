By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

CLAYMONT – Molly Meinecke’s goal off a Concord penalty corner with 16:59 remaining in the game, and that was enough as the Raiders held off Archmere, 1-0, in a nonconference field hockey battle Sept. 11. It was the season opener for both teams.

Concord (1-0) used its solid defense to create offensive pressure midway through the second half, and the team earned a penalty corner at the 17:55 mark. The Raiders would pick up two more corners in the next minute, and on the third – their ninth of the contest – the ball ended up on the stick of Brooke Kapinski. She sent it in front to Meinecke, who put a shot past the far side of the cage.

The Auks had few chances to equalize, but their best one came two minutes after Meinecke connected. Off a penalty corner of their own, an Auks shot was deflected over the top of Concord keeper Ceci Gillis and sailed harmlessly out of bounds. Concord’s Sarah Raab blocked a shot by Maddie Law with about nine minutes remaining, and Madison Ruggieri sent the rebound wide of the net.

Much of the game, particularly the first half, was played in the middle of the field, with neither team mounting much offensive pressure. Archmere recorded the lone shot of the half.

The Auks (0-1) finished with four shots and four penalty corners. They will go for their first win of the season on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. against Delaware Military Academy at Kirkwood Soccer Club.

Concord had five shots and nine corners. The Raiders visit Sanford on Wednesday at 4 p.m.