By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – Buoyed by five pins, Archmere’s wrestling team left Tower Hill with a convincing 64-15 win on Dec. 6. The Auks also benefited from Hillers forfeits in five weight classes as they opened their season with a victory.

Archmere was ahead, 18-0, before a single second of wrestling had occurred. Senior Gary Clements was the first to do battle, meeting Tower Hill’s Ky Jacobs at 126 lbs. Clements scored on an early takedown and led, 4-1, in the final seconds of the first period, but Jacobs got a pair of points back on a last-second reversal. Jacobs added two more points in the second, but with 1:05 to go in the second, he escaped Jacobs’ grip and earned the pin.

Daniel Ciampoli was next up for the Auks, facing Andy Richmond at 132. Richmond picked up two points for the lead, but Ciampoli rolled him for the pin just 44 seconds into the period for the 30-0 advantage. The Auks’ good fortune would continue at 138, as Ethan Huffman pinned fellow freshman Sander Margolin at the 46-second mark.

The best match of the afternoon took place at 145, pitting Teddy Hughes of Tower Hill against Archmere’s Josh Mottola. Neither wrestler scored through the first two and a half periods, but Mottola went up, 2-0, with 30 seconds remaining. Hughes got one back on an escape, then tied it up when Mottola was called for stalling. Hughes nearly won it at the end of regulation, but his escape came just after the buzzer.

Hughes picked up two points on a reversal 18 seconds into the extra period, and he earned the sudden victory with three back points on the same sequence. The three team points the Hillers earned for the win were their first of the day.

Archmere earned its only non-fall or forfeit win of the day at 152. Matt McDougal was up, 6-0, over Blaine Boyden after the first period, four of those being back points. The lead was still six, 8-2, after the second, and two more in the third gave the Auk the major decision and four team points.

Nolan Collins of Archmere made quick work of Anand Raju at 160, getting the fall at 47 seconds, and in the final contested weight class, 182, the Auks’ Bennett Brooks pinned Brian Brown at 1:54 of the first.

The forfeit winners for Archmere were Aristotle Makoujy (106), Liam Clements (113), Joseph Raziano (120), Michael Devine (220) and Robert Quercetti (285). The Hillers got forfeit wins from Reece Ratliff (170) and Will Borda (195).

The Auks will be back on the mat this Friday at 3 p.m. at the Yellow Jacket Invitational at Newark High School. Tower Hill (0-1) will battle at Wilmington Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m.