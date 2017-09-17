By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – Archmere used a powerful ground game, rushing for a total of 277 yards in a 21-7 win over Conrad on Sept. 16. Connor Ruggieri led the way with 116 yards, while David Dewees had two touchdown runs.

With starting quarterback Joe DiGregorio on the bench with an injury, Devin Houston stepped in for the Auks. He led the team to the end zone on the first possession of the game, a drive that included a conversion on fourth-and-six from the Red Wolves’ 26. Ruggieri did the honors, bulling his way up the middle from three yards out.

After forcing Conrad to punt, the Auks (2-0, 1-0 Diamond State Athletic Conference) went to work again from their own 35-yard line. Houston gained nine yards on a second-down keeper, and on third down, Dewees took advantage of a gap opened by his offensive line and sprinted 56 yards straight ahead to make it 14-0.

Archmere took advantage of a Conrad turnover to add to its lead in the third quarter. Dewees picked off a pass as the Red Wolves were driving, and Archmere took over at its own 17. Ruggieri was featured on this drive, carrying three times for 47 yards. Dewees finished, however, with a 19-yard gallop around right end to make it a three-touchdown advantage.

Conrad ended the shutout just before the end of the third. A 3-yard run by L.B. Brown culminated a drive that included a scramble by quarterback Zakk Camilli on a third-and-30. The Red Wolves were unable to dent the lead any further, however, and the Auks left with their second win of the season.

Dewees carried the ball just four times for 71 yards and those two scores. He added a fumble recovery to his interception. Archmere will try to avenge last season’s loss to Tatnall when they host the Hornets next Saturday at noon.

Conrad (1-1, 0-1) hosts First State Military Academy next Saturday morning at 11.