By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

SMYRNA – Archmere knew its first volleyball match of the 2017 season would be a challenge, but after an early push by Smyrna, the second-ranked Auks took control and went on for a 3-0 sweep on Sept. 8. Set scores were 25-17, 25-9 and 25-20.

The host Eagles, sitting just outside the 302 Sports top 10, took early leads of 3-0 and 6-3 in the first set, but the Auks fought their way back. Behind the big hitting duo of Lexi Kelly and Julia Kochie, Archmere stormed its way to a 24-14 advantage in the set. Kochie also helped with her serve, delivering a pair of aces in the set.

Kochie, just a sophomore, paced the Auks with 15 kills and eight digs to go along with a pair of blocks. Kelly added 10 kills and seven digs, while Mackenzie Popp had a team-high 14 digs. The Auks (1-0) host St. Elizabeth on Tuesday at 6:15 in their home opener.

For Smyrna (0-1), Julia Luttrell and Kenley Cook each had five kills. The Eagles are at Delmar on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Also on Friday, No. 5 St. Mark’s got off to a successful start with a 3-0 victory over visiting St. Georges. Erin Derick had 11 kills for the Spartans, while Savannah Seemans added six kills and five aces. The Spartans travel to Wilmington Friends on Tuesday for a 5:15 p.m. start.