By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

The second full week of high school basketball begins Monday with a rarity for December. Archmere’s boys will take on Delaware Military Academy in a game postponed from Saturday by an early winter snowfall. On the girls’ side, a playoff rematch pits two of the top programs in the state.

Boys

Monday

Archmere at Delaware Military, 4 p.m.

Tome at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at ECHS at DSU, 5:30 p.m. at Delaware State University Wellness Center.

Tuesday

First State Military at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

St. Georges at St. Elizabeth, 6:45 p.m.

Newark Charter at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Wilmington Friends, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Sanford, 7:30 p.m. The Vikings head to Hockessin off to a nice start, although they will be coming off a tough game at St. Georges. Sanford features perhaps the best frontline in the state and no doubt remembers falling to St. Elizabeth last year in the final seconds.

Saturday

Concord vs. St. Mark’s, noon at St. Georges Technical High School.

St. Thomas More at St. Georges, 4 p.m. The Ravens complete a season-opening four-game road trip against the Hawks, who are among the state’s best teams.

Appoquinimink at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday

St. Thomas More at ECHS at DSU, 4 p.m. at Delaware State University Wellness Center.

Tatnall at Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Mark’s at Brandywine, 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Caesar Rodney at St. Elizabeth, 6:45 p.m. These teams met twice last year. The Riders defeated St. Elizabeth in ovetime at the beginning of the season, but the Vikings knocked CR out of the state tournament. St. Elizabeth has a lot of new faces this season but is off to a hot start.

Ursuline at Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

St. Mark’s vs. Woodbridge, 3:30 p.m. at Glasgow High School.

St. Thomas More at Holly Grove Christian (Md.), 4 p.m.

First State Military at Archmere, 5 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston Day, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Ursuline, 6 p.m. The Raiders open their home schedule with several new players in the starting lineup against an Auks team that will test the Ursuline defense.