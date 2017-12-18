By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

Boys and girls basketball teams are getting ready for the Christmas tournaments with a light schedule this week. Two Catholic school boys teams get into the holiday spirit early, playing at a Delaware County (Pa.) tournament at the end of the week.

Boys basketball

Monday

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Delaware Military (0-4) at Archmere (2-2), 6:15 p.m.

Sussex Central (0-3) at St. Elizabeth (3-1), 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum (3-0) at Tatnall (1-3), 5 p.m.

Arundel Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Hodgson (0-3) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Thomas More (3-1) vs. Mastery Charter (Pa.), 2:45 p.m. at Chester High (Pa.) in the Rondae Jefferson Classic.

Salesianum vs. Friends Central (Pa.), 4:30 p.m. at Chester High (Pa.) in the Rondae Jefferson Classic.

Girls basketball

Monday

Archmere (2-2) at Delaware Military (2-0), 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Ss, Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth (3-0) at Hodgson (3-0), 5:15 p.m. The Vikings and Silver Eagles are off to similar starts, but while Hodgson was expected to be a contender, St. Elizabeth was counting on a host of new faces. So far, the talent infusion has worked out for the Vikings. Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo has been lighting up the scoreboard for young St. Elizabeth, while the Silver Eagles are a veteran squad led by Kayla Braxton-Young.

Cape Henlopen (2-1) at Padua (2-3), 7:15 p.m.

Delaware Military at St. Mark’s (5-1), 7:15 p.m.