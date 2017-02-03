By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

MILLTOWN – During a visit to St. Mark’s High School on Feb. 1, in the middle of Catholic Schools Week, Bishop Malooly encouraged the students to live the theme of the week: “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.”

“Be the light where you are, and it leads to the joy and happiness of eternal life,” the bishop said during his homily.

“Faith and action in service are basically the second command: Love your neighbor as yourself.”

School is probably the primary place for students to live out their lives of service given how much time they spend there, he added.

He called Catholic schools a blessing, and at the beginning of Mass, two faculty members and several students addressed their peers about why they feel fortunate to be getting a St. Mark’s education. Marie Flynn, a theology teacher and a 1980 St. Mark’s graduate, said she has been involved with Catholic education as long as she can remember, from grade school to St. Mark’s and Villanova University, then teaching in eight different Catholic schools.

“They’ve provided a spiritual foundation, one that has sustained me,” she said. “It’s a place I can continue to share all God has given me.”

Student Emma Saxton said she is the sixth member of the family to be a Spartan. “It means being in an environment where people care about you.”

English teacher Valerie Wright said witnessing the students in action every day makes her proud to be at St. Mark’s. She saw them in action this week as a group traveled to Holy Angels School in Newark and to Sojourners Place, a Wilmington homeless shelter.

“I hope you, too, can name a reason that you’re proud to be at St. Mark’s,” Wright said.