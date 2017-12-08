By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

CLAYMONT – Archmere scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, holding off a game St. Mark’s squad for a 52-38 win in nonconference girls basketball on Dec. 7 in Claymont. It was the Auks’ season opener.

The Spartans trailed, 12-5, after the first quarter, but they chipped away at the lead in the second and third, and by the end of the third stanza, the Auks’ advantage had been cut to two at 32-30. But Archmere came out firing in the fourth, ensuring that St. Mark’s upset bid would not be successful.

A turnover 20 seconds into the fourth gave the Spartans an opportunity to tie the game at 32, but Auks junior Emma McCann spoiled that thought by stealing a pass at midcourt and going the distance for a layup and a 34-30 lead. She struck again on Archmere’s next possession, taking a back-door give-and-go from Madison Stewart. She made the layup, was fouled and completed the three-point play.

Julia Jogani nailed a three-pointer the next time the Auks were down the floor, extending the run to eight, before the Spartans’ Angie Lorang ended that with a free throw. Jogani answered with another triple. Catherine McMonigle would hit one more three-pointer for the Auks, and they made six free throws in as many attempts in the final minutes to seal the victory.

St. Mark’s, which fell to 1-1, opened the game by scoring the first five points. They outscored the Auks in both the second and third quarters, getting points from six different players during those two periods. Senior Kayla Wolff was particularly effective, scoring all 11 of her points during the middle quarters.

McCann said the Spartans always give her team a tough 32 minutes.

“We knew it was going to be a really hard fight because every year with them is tough. So we were ready for a good matchup,” she said.

McCann paced the victors with 15 points, and Jogani joined her in double figures with 12. They accounted for four of the Auks’ five three-pointers, and Archmere made nine of 11 free-throw attempts. Seven players were on the score sheet.

“We lost two of our starters from last year, but a lot of people are stepping up, and we’re working really hard in practice,” McCann said.

The Auks next travel to meet Villa Maria (Pa.) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Wolff led St. Mark’s in scoring, and Kendra Schweizer added eight. The Spartans also return to action Saturday, hosting Middletown at 1:30 p.m.