By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

As the teams head down the homestretch of the regular season, this week features a few Catholic rivalry matchups, including the most celebrated on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.

Boys

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 4 p.m.

Polytech (1-14) at St. Thomas More (8-8), 5:30 p.m.

MOT Charter (2-12) at Archmere (7-8), 6:15 p.m.

Salesianum (8-4) at Brandywine (8-7), 6:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (10-5) at St. Mark’s (10-4), 7:30 p.m. The Vikings took a 10-point win at home over St. Mark’s on Jan. 16. Both teams are in position to make the postseason but have to make sure to not look past each other to their next games.

Thursday

St. Thomas More at St. Andrew’s (4-9), 5:30 p.m.

Archmere at Caravel (9-4), 7:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Sanford (11-4), 7:15 p.m. Red-hot Sanford has won 10 in a row and will present a stiff challenge to the Vikings. The Warriors have weapons inside and outside, and they will surely remember losing in the final seconds last year at St. Elizabeth.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

Salesianum at St. Mark’s, 7:30 p.m. The Sals look for the sweep of the Spartans following a 43-33 win on Jan. 19. It promises to be a spirited night at St. Mark’s.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Friends (9-5), 2:15 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Shawnee (N.J.), 7:30 p.m. at Paul VI High School (N.J.)

Girls

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.

Howard (11-4) at Archmere (9-6), 6:15 p.m. The Auks will face one of their toughest foes of the year in the Lady Wildcats, who are rolling toward a Blue Hen Conference Flight B championship. Howard has three legitimate scoring threats on the floor.

Cape Henlopen (7-7) at St. Elizabeth (12-2), 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere at MOT Charter (5-9), 3:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More (11-3) at Woodbridge (14-2), 4:30 p.m. St. Thomas More makes its final road trip of the season, and it won’t be an easy one. The Ravens will have to contend with a Woodbridge team that has not lost since Dec. 21, winning eight straight since then.

St. Mark’s (9-6) at Padua (11-5), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian (13-2), 6:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Ursuline (7-9), 7:15 p.m. This remains a marquee game on the high school slate despite the difference in the teams’ won-loss records. The Raiders will be hungry to avenge a loss to the Vikings on Jan. 20 and avoid a three-game losing streak.

Thursday

Tatnall (11-3) at Archmere, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

St. Mark’s at Ursuline, 7 p.m.