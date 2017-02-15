By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Archmere used a big second quarter to earn a significant road win against Delaware Military Academy in Diamond State Athletic Conference girls basketball on Feb. 14. The Auks scored 22 second-quarter points while holding the Seahawks to just six to take control on their way to a 48-29 triumph.

The Auks were trailing, 14-13, early in the second when they started a 19-2 run. Senior Danaziah Brown hit a three-pointer, followed by a steal and a layup. Junior Sydney Niumataiwalu converted an old-fashioned three-point play, and Brown drained another three. Then freshman Madison Stewart scored four straight before Amanda Denning scored to make it 32-16 at halftime.

Emma McCann had five points in the third quarter to help Archmere take a 41-21 lead into the fourth. Stewart hit an early triple to make it 44-21 with 6:50 left. The Auks (13-6) were able to get strong bench play in the final six minutes to close out the win.

Brown and Stewart each had 10 points to lead the Auks. Niumataiwalu added nine. Archmere closes out the regular season on Wednesday by traveling to 10th-ranked A.I. DuPont for a 6:15 p.m. tip.

The Seahawks (11-8) were led by senior Hannah Garbowski, who finished with nine points, while senior Lindsay Wolfe added six. The Seahawks face St. Andrews on the road on Thursday at 4 p.m.