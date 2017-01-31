By Joseph Ryan

Dialog Editor

When Bishop John O. Barres was installed Jan. 31 as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre after serving as Bishop of Allentown for more than seven years, he thanked the people of the Diocese of Wilmington, where he was ordained a priest in 1989.

Bishop Barres was serving as chancellor of the Wilmington diocese when he was named to Allentown in 2009.

During his installation Mass homily at St. Agnes Cathedral on Tuesday, Bishop Barres expressed thanks for the nearly 10 years he ministered here.

“I thank the bishops of the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware,” he said, “Bishop Robert Mulvee, who ordained me a priest in 1989, and Bishop Fran Malooly, who generously shared so much of his pastoral wisdom with me.

“I honor the memory of Bishop Michael Saltarelli, who mentored and taught me so much.

“I’m also so grateful for Msgr. Joseph Rebman, who mentored me in so many beautiful ways about the pastoral sensitivity needed in every dimension of church life.

“I also in a special way, thank the people of God of the Diocese of Wilmington, who were the instruments of the Holy Spirit in forming in me the heart of a parish priest.”

At the start of the installation ceremony, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Pope Francis’ apostolic nuncio to the United States, presented the apostolic letter from Pope Francis appointing Bishop Barres to the Rockville Centre diocese on Long Island.

In his homily, Bishop Barres recalled that his new diocese was the setting for much of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Jazz Age novel “The Great Gatsby,” which both warns us against the pursuit of an “artificial paradise” and the trap of American consumerism.

The bishop contrasted Gatsby’s acquisitive romantic longing, symbolized in the book by a green light at the end of a dock, with the red light of the sanctuary lamp that shines in parish churches.

Fitzgerald’s Gatsby showed “the American dream of consumerism is actually a soul-stunting nightmare,” Bishop Barres said. But the sanctuary lamp in Rockville Centre churches, Nassau and Suffolk county parishes and in sanctuaries around the world reveal the cosmic power of the Real Presence of God, the Catholic Mass and the word of God.

Unity and communion, eucharistic communion and mission provide a “symphonic truth” in the church’s witness to the world, the bishop said.

Quoting Pope Francis, Bishop Barres said all the truths of the Catholic Church are better understood when related to each other.

