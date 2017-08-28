By The Dialog

Bishop Malooly has asked all Catholic parishes in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore to take up a special collection this weekend, Sept. 2 and 3, to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

If parishes are not able to take up the collection this weekend for some reason, the bishop has asked that the collection take place the following weekend, Sept.9 and 10.

All donations will go to assist Catholic Charities USA and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in their efforts to help survivors of this historic storm and the resulting flooding.

“The people of the Diocese [of Wilmington] are exceedingly generous,” said Bishop Malooly. “The Catholic community of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore donated funds totaling more than $1 million to help those in need in the wake of 2004s Asian tsunami and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. We expect the same level of outpouring for our brothers and sisters who are now suffering in Texas.”

U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) president, Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, has called for prayers and solidarity with those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Cardinal DiNardo also called on all people of good will to closely monitor future calls for assistance for victims and survivors in the days ahead.

“May God, the Lord of mercy and compassion, protect all who are still in danger, and bring to safety those who are missing,” Cardinal DiNardo said in an Aug. 27 statement. “May he care in an special way for those who were already homeless, or without support and resources, before this disaster. We pray in thanksgiving for the first responders who are risking their lives to save others at this very moment. We include in our intentions the everyday heroes reaching out to help their neighbors in need, those who, like the Good Samaritan, cannot walk by a person in need without offering their hand in aid.”