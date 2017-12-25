By The Dialog

Bishop Malooly of the Diocese of Wilmington celebrated 2017 Christmas morning Mass today in Newark, Delaware.

The bishop offered morning Mass at the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence on Salem Church Road.

The Little Sisters care for the elderly poor in the spirit of humble service received from their foundress, Saint Jeanne Jugan. They welcome the elderly as would Jesus Christ himself and serve them with love and respect until God calls them home.

