By The Dialog

The Christmas edition of “Catholic Forum,” the radio program/podcast produced by the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, will feature Bishop Malooly’s Christmas message to the people of Delaware and Maryland’s EasternShore, and Christmas music performed by the Padua Academy Women’s

Chorus under the direction of Ms. Marion Jacobs and accompanied on piano by Ms. Airee Cha.

The program will air on Sunday, December 24, 2017 10:05 a.m. on WDEL (101.7 FM & 1150 AM) in Wilmington, Delaware, and at 9:05 a.m. on WAAI (100.9FM) in Cambridge Maryland. After it airs on broadcast stations, the program is available as a podcast at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com or by searching “Catholic Forum Radio” on iTunes and iHeartRadio Podcasts.

“Catholic Forum” is one of the longest-running Catholic radio program in the USA, having debuted on WDEL in Wilmington, DE in April of 1939. Photos of the students will be featured on the “Catholic Forum”

Facebook page at facebook.com/CatholicForum.

More information is available at cdow.org/communications.