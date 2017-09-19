By The Dialog

WILMINGTON — Students currently attending a Catholic elementary or secondary school in a hurricane-battered diocese may attend a Catholic school in the Diocese of Wilmington as a tuition-free guest for the current academic year, Bishop Malooly announced Sept. 19.

“A number of families must relocate due to the recent hurricanes, and the Diocese of Wilmington wishes to assist any who may come to Delaware or the Eastern Shore of Maryland in continuing the faith and academic development of their children while the rebuild their own lives and their homes,” said Louis De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the diocese.

The bishop wrote to the archbishops of Galveston-Houston and Miami, saying, “We recognize the tremendous work that lies ahead for relocated families, and we wish to assist them in continuing their children’s Catholic school education without tuition worries.