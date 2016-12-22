By Most Rev. W. Francis Malooly

For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.

— John 3:16-17

Christmas 2016

Dear Friends in Christ:

As we once again celebrate the birth of Our Savior, Jesus Christ, we are reminded that the reason for this joyful celebration is love. God so loved us that he gave us his only Son who was born into a poor family, in a humble stable far from home. God became man because of love.

By sending his Son to us, God bridged the gap between us and Him that sin had created. As his followers, we are called to be bridge builders in our own time and place to lead others to God

Most of the time, it is easy to love members of our families. It is also easy to love those whom our culture deems worthy of our admiration and affection, such as movie stars or sports figures. But as Christians, we are also called to love those on the margins of society: the death row inmate, the refugee, the immigrant, the poor, the homeless, the elderly, the mentally and physically ill, and the unborn.

This Christmas season, let us remember that love is the reason for this season. By opening our hearts to the love of God and each other, we not only live out God’s greatest commandment to love God and neighbor, but we also strengthen our families and our Church and make our country and our world better.

May our loving of God and each other inspire us to better discipleship and fill us with joy this Christmas and always.

God bless you,

Most Reverend W. Francis Malooly

Bishop of Wilmington

••••••

Mensaje de Navidad de 2016 del Obispo Malooly

¡Asi amó Dios al mundo! Le dio al Hijo Único, para que quien cree en él no se pierda, sino que tenga vida eterna. Dios no envió al Hijo al mundo para condenar al mundo, sino para que se salve el mundo gracias a él.

Juan 3:16-17

Navidad 2016

Queridos Amigos en Cristo:

Celebrar otra vez el nacimiento de Nuestro Salvador nos recuerda que el motivo de esta jubilosa celebración es el amor. Tanto nos amó el Señor que nos dio a su único hijo, que nació pobre en un pesebre lejos del hogar familiar. Dios se hizo hombre por amor.

Cuando el Señor nos mandó a su hijo, creó un puente que superó el abismo que el pecado creó entre Él y nosotros. Como seguidores suyos, somos llamados a construir puentes en nuestro propio tiempo y en nuestro propio lugar para conducir a los demás hacia Dios.

Es fácil amar a los miembros de la familia en la mayoría de los casos. También es fácil amar a los que nuestra cultura juzgara dignos de la admiración y del afecto: las estrellas de cine y los deportistas famosos, por ejemplo, pero como cristianos somos llamados a arnar a los marginados de la sociedad: los condenados a muerte, los refugiados, los immigrantes, los pobres, los que no tienen techo, los ancianos, los enfermos de la mente o del cuerpo y los niños no nacidos.

En esta temporada navideña, recordemos que el amor es el motivo del festivo. Cuando abrimos el corazón al amor de Dios y a los que nos rodean, no solo vivimos el mandato más trascendental de amar a Dios y al prójimo, sino que también fortalecemos a la familia y a la Iglesia, y regeneramos al país y al mundo.

Que nuestro amor a Dios y al prójimo nos inspire a ser mejores discipulos, y que nos llene de alegría esta Navidad y siempre.

Que el Señor los bendiga,

El Muy Reverendo W. Francis Malooly

Obispo de Wilmington