By The Dialog

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington has announced Bishop W. Francis Malooly’s Advent and Christmas schedule.

On Thursday, December 7, Bishop Malooly will attend the annual Advent prayer service and dinner with the residents of Bayard House, Catholic Charities’ residential program for at-risk, homeless, pregnant and/or newly parenting young women, and their babies. The service and dinner will be held on the campus of St. Elizabeth’s Church in Wilmington, Delaware at 5 p.m.



The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is always a joyous occasion, especially for Catholics of Mexican heritage. On Monday, December 11, the Bishop will join the parishioners of St. John the Baptist-Holy Angels in Newark for a procession to commemorate the Vigil of the Feast at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, December 12, he will be at St. Paul’s Church in Wilmington at 7:00 p.m. for a rosary in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The Bishop will celebrate two Masses on the morning of Saturday, December 16 for the Catholic community at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

At noon on Monday, December 18, Bishop Malooly will celebrate the annual “Lights of Love” Mass in the Chapel of St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. The event, sponsored by the hospital’s Junior Board, will conclude with a tree-lighting ceremony in the hospital lobby.

Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, the Bishop will preside at the 4:00 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Sixth and West Streets in Wilmington, Delaware.

Christmas morning, December 25, Bishop Malooly will celebrate Mass with the Sisters and residents of the Little Sisters of the Poor’s Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark, Delaware. The 10:00 a.m. Mass will be held in the newly-renovated chapel.

All events, with the exception of the Bayard House service, and the Vaughn Correctional Center Masses, are open to the public and all are cordially invited.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 36 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The diocese will observe its 150th anniversary with a year-long celebration beginning March 3, 2018. Information is available at cdow.org.