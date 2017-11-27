By Joseph P. Owens

The Dialog

The second running of the Bishop’s 5K at Bellevue last month raised more then $16,000 for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Paula Servini, community relations director for Catholic Charities, said more than 350 runners entered in the Nov. 18 run/walk raised the sum. The event included participants from ages 2-84, she said.

“We’ve been really lucky with the weather,” Servini said of the crisp, clear day. “It’s a pretty run.”

The money raised was an increase from the inaugural race in 2016, she said.