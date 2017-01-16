Monday

Flint Hill (Va.) (4-8) vs. Salesianum (5-4), 1:30 p.m. at Concord. The Sals look to end a two-game losing streak and get some momentum before the Holy War on Friday night.

Tuesday

McKean McKean (4-5) at St. Thomas More (7-3), 5:30 p.m. The fifth-ranked Ravens look to remain unbeaten against in-state competition against a Highlanders team that has won three in a row.

St Mark’s (6-1) at St Elizabeth (6-3), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings are coming into this Catholic showdown after a buzzer-beating win against Sanford. The Spartans always give the Vikings a battle and would like the road win.

Friday

St. Thomas More at Polytech (4-4), 6:15 p.m.

Salesianum at St. Mark’s, 7:30 p.m. This game is always close, and this year will be no exception. The Spartans look to keep their hot stretch going and end the Sals 8 game winning streak against them.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth vs. Patterson (Md.) (10-2), 4:30 p.m. at Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia.