By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

St. Elizabeth already has two games under its belt, but for the rest of the Catholic schools in Delaware, the season gets going this week. Records are included only for those teams that have played already.

Tuesday

Salesianum at William Penn, 6:30 p.m. The Sals open with a tough trip to William Penn, but they take with them a lot of experienced players. Seniors Paul Brown and Luke Pastore give them some experience down low, and several juniors — including Jack Brown, Darnell Vaughn and Max Ferrante — are back. Freshman Rasheen Caulk has joined Salesianum at guard and will be a player to watch.

Dickinson (1-1) at St. Mark’s, 7:30 p.m. The Spartans will feature a roster with just three seniors after graduating several last year. Matt Tynes, Will Hoffman and Nick Leski will be counted on to provide much of the offense, but there are several others who could emerge.

Thursday

St. Thomas More at Hodgson, 5:15 p.m. After reaching the state semifinals last year, the Ravens will have a new look in 2017-18. The roster was not available as of Monday afternoon, but three starters from last season graduated, and another has transferred. Despite the turnover, St. Thomas More always manages to put a competitive team on the floor.

St. Mark’s at Christiana, 5:45 p.m.

Friday

Archmere vs. Newark Charter, 4 p.m. at Delaware Military Academy. This is an experienced Auks clan that should contend for the Diamond State Athletic Conference championship. The deep roster includes seniors Sean Kelly, Ryan Walsh and Adam Barksdale, along with juniors Will Schatzman Darren DiRenzo.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Severn, 6 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (2-0) at Conestoga (Pa.), 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth kicked off the season in grand fashion, winning the Tiger Tip-Off at A.I. DuPont over the weekend. The experienced starting lineup includes Nate Thomas, Jordan Brown, Justin Money, Guy DeBonaventura and Ray Jones, while Nasir Brown was a spark off the bench. Not as much hype surrounds the Vikings this season, which may lessen the pressure they feel.

St. Thomas More at Tome (Md.), 8:45 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere vs. TBA, time and location to be announced.