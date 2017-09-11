By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

The first full week of boys high school sports gets going today after a weekend of action.

Soccer

Monday

First State Military Academy (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-0), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park. The Vikings look to rebound after a 6-9 campaign in 2016. The good news for St E is the team returns two of its leading scorers, senior Israel Bernal-Ortiz and junior Chase Dunlap. Junior Vincent Fahey and senior James Smith will provide offensive support. Ethan Downs, a junior, is back in goal with a year of varsity experience.

The Vikings’ schedule includes home tilts vs. Caravel, St. Mark’s, Brandywine and Mount Pleasant. The Mount game will be played at Baynard Stadium. Road foes include Archmere, Newark Charter, William Penn, Salesianum and Delaware Military Academy.

St. Thomas More (0-0) at Lake Forest (1-0), 4 p.m. The Ravens make the short drive to Felton to meet Lake Forest. St. Thomas More will attempt to find more offensive firepower to improve on last season’s 2-13 record.

Among the opponents visiting Magnolia are Tri-State Christian (Md.), Salisbury Christian (Md.) and Woodbridge. The Ravens will take to the road against Salisbury School (Md.) and Red Lion, among others. Roster information was not available as of Monday morning.

St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Mark’s (0-1) at Dickinson (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Archmere (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Severn, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Caravel (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park.

Tri-State Christian (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Salesianum (1-0) at Charlotte Catholic (N.C.), 6 p.m.

Friday

Charter at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Archmere vs. Delaware Military Academy, 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Christ School (N.C.), time to be announced.

Football

Friday

St. Mark’s (1-0) at Caravel (0-1), 7 p.m. Caravel is stinging after a loss to a Maryland foe last week, while St. Mark’s picked up a valuable 27-6 win over Division I Newark, a win that could loom large come playoff time. Quarterback Jelani Bryant leads the Spartans into a hostile environment.

Laurel (0-1) at St. Elizabeth (1-0), 7 p.m. at Baynard Stadium.

Salesianum (1-0) at Sussex Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere (1-0) at Conrad (1-0), 11 a.m.