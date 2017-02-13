Home » Our Diocese » Boys hoops enters final full week with tournament berths, seeding on the line

Boys hoops enters final full week with tournament berths, seeding on the line

February 13th, 2017 Posted in Our Diocese, Youth Tags: , , , , , ,

By

For The Dialog

 

The boys’ basketball season is in its last full week of the season, and it’s a great week to be a basketball fan with many great games on tap.
Tuesday
Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wilmington Christian (2-16) at Archmere (7-9), 6:15 p.m. The Auks looked good in a tough road loss at Red Lion and has come on strong after a slow start. This starts a busy week against tough competiton.

basketballWilmington Charter (4-13) at St. Mark’s (11-5), 7:30 p.m. The Spartans look for the home win against a Force team that plays hard and just hasn’t been able to win a close game.
Friends (10-6) at Salesianum (12-5), 7:30 p.m. The Quakers almost pulled out a win against the Vikings now they look to end the Sals’ hot stretch as they have won six of seven.
St. Thomas More (14-3) at DAPSS (5-11), 7:45 p.m. The second-ranked Ravens look to remain undefeated in state and win their 13th in a row.
Wednesday
Archmere at St. Elizabeth (10-7), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings ended a two-game losing streak with an overtime win vs. Friends and now faces an Auks team that plays them tough.
Thursday
Wilmington Charter at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.
Delcastle (7-9) at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Newark Charter (13-5) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. The Auks look for an upset on senior night as they fight for a spot in the state tournament.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Cristo Rey, 7 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Appoquinimink (11-5), 3 p.m. The Vikings end the season on the road looking for a signature win before the tournament starts.
Salesianum at Sussex Tech (5-12) 3 p.m.
St. Mark’s at Middletown (6-10), 7:15 p.m.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments are closed

Marquee Powered By Know How Media.