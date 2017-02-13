The boys’ basketball season is in its last full week of the season, and it’s a great week to be a basketball fan with many great games on tap.

Tuesday

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wilmington Christian (2-16) at Archmere (7-9), 6:15 p.m. The Auks looked good in a tough road loss at Red Lion and has come on strong after a slow start. This starts a busy week against tough competiton.

Wilmington Charter (4-13) at St. Mark's (11-5), 7:30 p.m. The Spartans look for the home win against a Force team that plays hard and just hasn't been able to win a close game.

Friends (10-6) at Salesianum (12-5), 7:30 p.m. The Quakers almost pulled out a win against the Vikings now they look to end the Sals’ hot stretch as they have won six of seven.

St. Thomas More (14-3) at DAPSS (5-11), 7:45 p.m. The second-ranked Ravens look to remain undefeated in state and win their 13th in a row.

Wednesday

Archmere at St. Elizabeth (10-7), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings ended a two-game losing streak with an overtime win vs. Friends and now faces an Auks team that plays them tough.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Delcastle (7-9) at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Newark Charter (13-5) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. The Auks look for an upset on senior night as they fight for a spot in the state tournament.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cristo Rey, 7 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Appoquinimink (11-5), 3 p.m. The Vikings end the season on the road looking for a signature win before the tournament starts.

Salesianum at Sussex Tech (5-12) 3 p.m.