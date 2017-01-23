By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The boys’ basketball season is in full swing, and there are some big games this week.

Monday

St. Mark’s (6-3) at Wilmington Christian (1-9), 5:15 p.m. The Spartans look to end a two-game losing streak as they start a busy week with three road games.

Caravel (6-2) at Archmere (3-6), 6:15 p.m. The Auks were off last week and start a busy one with a home game against the 10th-ranked Buccaneers.

Tuesday

Salesianum (7-4) at Sanford (5-7), 5:30 p.m. The Sals looked good Friday against St. Marks but a trip to the fifth-ranked Warriors won’t be easy. The Sals start a stretch where they play four straight games against top-10 teams.

Thursday

St. Mark’s at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key School, 4 p.m.

Penn Wood (Pa.) (9-5) at St. Thomas More (10-3), 6 p.m. No. 4 St.. Thomas More plays another tough out-of-state team.

St. Elizabeth (7-4) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The Sals look to avenge an earlier loss to the No. 7 Vikings, but it won’t be easy. The Vikings’ defense has been good this year, especially against Catholic foes.

Saturday

Archmere at Tower Hill (1-9), 12:30 p.m.

Sunday

St. Mark’s at Caravel, 6:15 p.m. It’s a rare Sunday night game as the Spartans look for the road upset.