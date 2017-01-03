By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The 2017 part of the high school boys basketball season kicks off with a bang this week as there are a couple of top-10 matchups.

Tuesday

Red Lion (6-3) at St. Thomas More (4-3), 6:30 p.m. The sixth-ranked Ravens are glad to be playing a Delaware team at home after playing five straight out-of-state teams on the road.

Archmere (2-4) at Salesianum (4-2), 7:30 p.m. The Sals dropped two tough games to non-Delaware foes. The Auks look to bounce back after a pair of losses at the Garnet Valley (Pa.) tournament.

Thursday

Delaware Military Academy (1-3) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Academy at Palumbo (Pa.) (3-6) at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Salesianum at St. Elizabeth (4-2), 7:30 p.m. The eighth-ranked Sals travel to the seventh-ranked Vikings for a Friday night showdown. The Vikings backcourt is tough to handle, but the Sals will counter with a potent frontcourt that will look to dominate inside. Get to the St E’s center early and enjoy this Catholic showdown.

Saturday

St Mark’s (5-0) at A.I. DuPont (5-1), 12:30 p.m. The No. 9 Spartans get their first real test this season as they travel to the 10th-ranked Tigers for a rare Saturday afternoon basketball game. The Tigers will be playing their third game in six days, while the Spartans have been off for eight days since sweeping two New Jersey teams at the Boardwalk Classic.