By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

All of the Catholic schools will be in action this week, so it’s time to get out to a game while the weather is still cooperating. Rankings are provided by 302Sports.com.

Soccer

Tuesday

Red Lion (0-2) at Archmere (1-2, No. 5 in Division II), 3:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s (2-1, No. 4 in Division I) at Polytech (1-2, No. 9 in Division I), 5:30 p.m. The Spartans look to erase the bad taste left by a 1-0 loss to Wilmington Charter their last time out. It won’t be easy, as the Panthers return home with visions of ending a two-match losing streak.

Salesianum (3-0, No. 1 in Division I) at Caravel (2-0-1, No. 3 in Division II), 7:30 p.m. The Sals return from a successful trip to North Carolina, where they won both games they played. They play their first of two matches this week against in-state teams at the Buccaneers, who are always among the best teams in Delaware.

Wednesday

St. Thomas More (0-2) at Salisbury (Md.), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Hodgson vs. St. Elizabeth (1-2), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park.

Glasgow at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Academy for Public Safety and Security at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Archmere at St. Andrews (2-0), 4 p.m. The Auks will have to be at their best to defeat the high-scoring Cardinals, who have 13 goals in two games.

Friday

Salesianum at Wilmington Charter (No. 5 in Division I), 3:30 p.m. A second road game against a ranked opponent awaits Salesianum.

Friends (Md.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Football

Friday

Indian River (1-1, No. 10 in Division II) at St. Mark’s (1-1, No. 5 in Division II), 7 p.m. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses last week.

St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Delmar, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tatnall at Archmere (2-0, No. 7 in Division II), noon.

Salesianum (2-0, No. 2 in Division I) at Father Judge (Pa.), 7 p.m. The Crusaders interrupt their Philadelphia Catholic League schedule to welcome their Oblate brothers from Wilmington to Philadelphia. Judge is 1-3, while the Sals have looked good on both sides of the ball.