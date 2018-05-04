By Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter

PENNY HILL – Mount Pleasant’s Teagan Bradley continued her stellar season on the afternoon of May 3, striking out 11 in a complete game in the circle and going three for four at the plate as the Green Knights defeated St. Mark’s, 11-2, in high school softball. The win was the fourth in a row for Mount.

The freshman righty started the game in impressive fashion, retiring the Spartans in order on three strikeouts. She fanned at least one batter in every inning except the fifth, and of the other 10 Spartans outs, nine were via the ground ball. The other was a popup that was caught by Bradley.

The Spartans managed four hits, two of them in the top of the third when they scored to tie the game at 1-1. Madison Saunders reached on a two-out single to left field and stole second base. The next hitter, Emily Gildea, poked a ball just beyond the reach of the first baseman and into shallow right, and Saunders scored.

The first of Mount’s two five-run innings came in the third, when they took a 6-1 lead. Kristin Haroldsdottir walked with one out, the first of five straight Green Knights to reach base. Jalia Lawrence singled up the middle, and Brianna Snover reached on an error, with Haroldsdottir scoring. Kelsey Eroh followed with a two-run double, and three straight singles resulted in two more runs.

The Spartans got one of those back in the fifth. Lauren Henry singled, stole second and took third on a throwing error, and she scored on a Saunders groundout.

Eroh reached on an error to open the bottom of the fifth, and Bradley then ripped a shot past the leftfielder. She circled the bases for a two-run home run. The Green Knights added three more before the frame was through.

St. Mark’s, which fell to 6-5, will try to return to the win column on Friday at 4 p.m. when they meet St. Elizabeth at Canby Park. The Spartans will host the state’s No. 1 team, Appoquinimink, on Saturday at 1 p.m.

With the win, the Green Knights improved to 10-2. They will go for win No. 11 on Saturday at 11 a.m. at home against Delcastle.