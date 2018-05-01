By Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED – One hundred minutes was not enough for St. Elizabeth and Brandywine to decide a winner in their girls soccer game April 30. Each team could solve the opposing goalkeeper only once as they played to a 1-1 tie.

Offensive chances were at a premium in the windswept first half. Momentum swung between the Vikings and Bulldogs, but long stretches of possession resulted in few shots. Brandywine had the first real opportunity, as Graciela Hopkins redirected a pass in on Vikings keeper Kylee Bowen, who made the stop.

St. Elizabeth broke the scoreless tie in the 38th minute. The Vikings advanced the ball into the crease in front of Bulldogs keeper Faith Stauffer, but they could not get a shot before a Brandywine player knocked it over the end line. On the resulting corner kick, Jillian Hendricks sent the ball to the far side of the six-yard box, where Taylor Glunt drilled it into the net for the 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs came out in attack mode in the second half, keeping the Vikings on the defensive. Aicha Kromah took the ball in on Bowen in the first minute of the half, but St. Elizabeth was able to steal. A free kick in the 49th from a sharp angle to the keeper’s left went through the box and was knocked over the end line.

The chances kept coming, none closer than in the 68th minute, when Bowen was able to make a diving stop of a shot off a Bulldogs corner kick. But the pressure paid dividends a minute later. This time, Grace Duch picked off a Vikings pass and got it to Samantha Wulkewicz just outside the 18-yard box. Wulkewicz got Bowen off her line and chipped one over the keeper, leveling the score.

The Vikings had eight shots and two corner kicks. Bowen made 10 saves. St. Elizabeth (1-5-1) snapped a five-game losing streak and will meet Caravel tomorrow at 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park.

Stauffer had seven saves for Brandywine, who had 11 shots and four corners. The Bulldogs are 6-3-1; they travel to Christiana on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.