By The Dialog

Bishop Malooly has granted Catholics in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore a dispensation from the obligation to abstain from meat on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17.

Catholics who take advantage of the dispensation are encouraged to perform some other penance, such as abstaining from meat another day.

For Catholics, Fridays during Lent are obligatory days of abstinence from meat. The norms concerning abstinence are binding upon members of the Latin Catholic Church from age 14 onward. In addition, Ash Wednesday (March 1, 2017) and Good Friday (April 14) are obligatory days of fasting and abstinence from meat for Catholics.

More information about Lent is available on the Diocese of Wilmington’s website — www.cdow.org.