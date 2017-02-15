By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Paul Brown scored 19 points and his younger brother Jack added 12 to lead Salesianum to a 57-47 home win over Wilmington Friends in nonconference basketball on Feb. 14.

The Sals got off to a fast start as Paul Brown scored the team’s first five points. Jack Brown then hit back-to-back three-pointers to help Salesianum to an early 11-5 lead. It was 15-9 at the end of one quarter, and the Sals began the second stanza on a roll. Jack Brown drained a three, and Chris Cohill tipped in a missed shot to extend the lead to 22-13 with 6:46 left in the half. Paul Brown added his own triple before the horn, and Salesianum led, 27-20 at the break.

The Sals increased the lead in the third quarter as Joe Nowak hit two layups, and Paul Brown had a thunderous two-handed jam to give them a 33-22 lead with 4:50 left third quarter. The Sals finished the quarter on a 12-7 run as Cohill hit a three before the buzzer. It was 45-29 heading to the fourth quarter.

Quakers senior Jordan Perkins went off in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points, but the Quakers got no closer then six. Paul Brown then had a one-hand dunk that had the Sallies’ band going crazy. The Sals hit five free throws in the closing minutes to remain unbeaten at home.

Salesianum (13-5) travels to Sussex Tech for a Saturday afternoon game that starts at 3. Friends (10-8) got 23 points from Perkins. They host Conrad on Thursday night for a 6 p.m. tip.