By TheDialog

The Buccini Family — D. Robert, Bernadette, Rob, and Chris — will receive the Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award at Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

The Most Reverend W. Francis Malooly, D.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington, will present the award at the dinner to be held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.

The award, created in 1989 in memory of Msgr. Reese, community activist and longtime director of Catholic Social Services, the forerunner of Catholic Charities, recognizes exemplary individuals who have demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting and restoring the well-being of people – Catholic Charities’ mission.

“We are delighted to recognize the Buccini family for their lifelong commitment to community service, most especially to make the city of Wilmington and surrounding area a better place to live, work and play,” said Richelle A. Vible, executive director of Catholic Charities. “The Buccinis, without question, model Monsignor Reese’s commitment to the most vulnerable.”

Bernadette DeSeta Buccini and her husband D. Robert have together led the family business, the Edward J. De Seta Company Inc., since 1967. Under their leadership, the business has grown into one of the largest heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) contractors and engineering firms in the mid-Atlantic.

The Buccinis are actively involved in the community and are past members of the board of directors for the Ministry of Caring, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Padua Academy, Grand Opera House, St. Francis Hospital and numerous other philanthropic events.

The Buccinis’ commitment to the Wilmington community has been carried on by their sons, Rob and Chris, and their daughters-in-law, Beth and Mati. Rob and Chris’s real estate investment and development company, The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. owns such well known Wilmington projects as The Hotel DuPont, former DuPont World headquarters buildings, WSFS Bank Center, I. M. Pei Building, and Queen Theater; and is a leader in redeveloping the Wilmington Riverfront with its Christina Landing, Justison Landing, Penn Cinema and Imax, and Westin Hotel projects.

The Buccini children sit on the boards of the following not-for-profits: Wilmington Housing Partnership; The Light Up The Queen Foundation, Wilmington Leaders Alliance, Ministry of Caring, Brandywine Conservancy, Hagley Museum and Library Council of Advisors, and the Delaware College of Art and Design.

The Buccinis are members of the St. Anthony of Padua and St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine parishes.

To learn more about Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner or to support the dinner through sponsorships or ticket purchases, visit the Catholic Charities website at www.cdow.org/charities.

Catholic Charities, serving those in need for more than 180 years, offers a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland.