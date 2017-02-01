By Mike Lang

MILLTOWN – Cape Henlopen’s late arrival delayed the start of the swim meet vs. St. Mark’s on Jan. 31, but the Vikings made sure the wait was worth it, as they swept the Spartans at the Western YMCA. The Cape girls won, 98-71, while the boys took a narrower victory, 90-79.

Cape remained unbeaten on the season, improving to 11-0 in dual-meet competition. The Vikings won eight of the 11 events. Two swimmers won two individual events. Amelia Nigh-Johnson took the 50 free and the 100 butterfly, and Molly Weeks won the 200 free and 500 free. Sarah Hyde was victorious in the 200 individual medley, while Sarah Rambo claimed the 100 backstroke.

The Vikings also won two relay events. Madelyn McGreevy and Sarah Spicer joined Hyde and Rambo for the 200 medley relay, and Weeks, Hyde, Rambo and Nigh-Johnson took the 400 free relay.

For St. Mark’s, Maire Wilson won the 100 free and 100 breast, while the 200 free relay team of Victoria Blankenship, Maddie Day, Grace Sawyer and Wilson were victorious in the 200 free relay.

On the boys’ side, St. Mark’s took seven of the 11 events, but Cape was able to erase a slim early deficit on the way to the win. The standout for the Vikings was Ambrose Hochrein, who finished first in the 50 free and the 100 free, and who swam the last leg of the 200 free relay, along with Erik-Stephane Stancofski, William Geppert and Brent Hochrein. The other Cape winner was Josh Toback in the 500 free.

Bobby Rush and Matthew Zwilgmeyer were double individual winners for St. Mark’s. Rush won the 200 free and the 100 back, Zwilgmeyer the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Aidan Campbell took the 100 breast.

St. Mark’s won two relay events. The 200 medley relay team consisted of Rush, Campbell, Zwilgmeyer and John Daly, while the 400 free relay team included Rush, Daly, Justin Barker and Zwilgmeyer.

The Spartans’ boys are now 3-5. They return to the pool at the Western Y on Thursday at 3 p.m. against top-ranked Salesianum. The girls (5-4) also swim at home on Thursday, hosting Ursuline at 3 p.m.