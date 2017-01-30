By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

BEAR – Fourth-ranked Caravel held off No. 9 Archmere, 46-39, on Jan. 28, but the Buccaneers needed overtime to get the job done.

Grace Lange got the Buccaneers off to a great start by scoring 10 of her 13 points in the opening quarter. She scored less than five seconds in to begin a quick 8-0 run. Danaziah Brown hit a three-pointer, and Emma McCann scored on a jumper to cut it to 10-5. Lange took over, scoring the next six points to give Caravel its largest lead at 16-5.

The Auks slowly chipped away at the lead as Brown scored on back-to-back layups, and senior Camryn Howarth hit a big triple to cut the Bucs’ lead to 21-16 at the half.

The teams traded baskets in the third quarter, and the Buccaneers took a 29-24 lead into the fourth quarter. The Auks responded as Brown hit a three-pointer, and Madison Stewart scored underneath to get the Auks to within 34-32. Then. with the Auks trailing, 36-34, with 1:22 left, Amanda Denning hit a pair of free throws. Neither team could convert in the final minute, sending the game to overtime.

The Auks got into foul trouble in the extra period, with three players fouling out. The Buccaneers hit seven of 13 from the line in overtime as they outscored the Auks, 10-3.

Archmere (9-4) got 11 points from Brown, while McCann added nine before fouling out. The Auks host Newark Charter on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Caravel (9-5) got 10 points from Kaylee Otlowski and seven from Maia Bryson. They host Oxford (Pa.) on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.