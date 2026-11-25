Scripture readings for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, First Sunday of Advent

Is 63:16b-17, 19b; 64:2-7 Ps 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19 1 Cor 1:3-9 Mk 13:33-37

In the Collect of the First Sunday of Advent, we pray that God will grant us “the resolve to run forth to meet your Christ.” That, you could argue, is the first prayer of Advent, that we may be given the grace to run.

By “advent,” of course, we mean the Adventus Domini; it is the coming of the Lord. Given that fact that it is Christ who is coming to us, it makes sense that one would want to run to meet him. That’s what, in that parable, made those maidens wise, you’ll remember, that they grabbed their lamps and “went to meet the bridegroom” (Mt 25:1).

Running is in fact something of a spiritual image, a theme. At least it was for St. Benedict. “Run while you have the light of life,” he writes at the beginning of the Rule. He is quoting John’s Gospel here, but in fact St. Benedict tweaks it a little, replacing the word walk, which John used, with the word run. “Are you hastening toward your heavenly home?” he’ll ask at the end of the Rule. Running, hastening, you see, is for St. Benedict just what one should do when one sees the light and hears the word.

And that seems to be just what the Church invites us to pray for here at the beginning of Advent. The Church wants us to go out to meet him, to run to the Lord who is coming to us. This is what I interpret to be the spiritual gifts which St. Paul mentions in the Second Reading. His hope was that the Corinthians would not be without any spiritual gift as they “wait for the revelation of our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor 1:7).

And so, in addition to our traditional understanding that in the season of Advent we are, as Jesus says in Mark, to be “watchful,” from the tradition of the Church and from her prayers comes this exhortation to run, to desire, to seek the Lord with some kind of urgency.

This is simply another way to talk about anticipation. It’s just like anticipating the visit of a friend or someone in your family you’ve not seen in a long time, but here we’re talking about Jesus. Thus, obviously, one’s anticipation for the Lord should be greater.

So, how exactly do we run to meet Christ? The Collect immediately offers us an answer: “with righteous deeds.” That’s how we run to meet the Lord in Advent. Again, St. Paul and St. Benedict agree. Paul prayed that the Corinthians would be guiltless, “irreproachable on the day of our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor 1:8). St. Benedict said that “we will never arrive unless we run there by doing good deeds.”

But what are these good deeds? Me, I think they’re deeds both internal and external. That is, interiorly, I think we should count as good deeds all the spiritual practices of Advent. St. Bernard of Clairvaux preached once, “Run to your own self to meet your God!” He was talking about things like self-examination and confession. These belong very much to the good deeds of Advent according to St. Bernard.

And so, of course, what that means for you and me is that maybe we should make a good confession this Advent, go to the parish penance service. If your parish is putting on a talk or a retreat or a quiet day, maybe don’t be too busy to go; instead, run to the Lord within your parish or your community. Make your Advent spiritual, for that would truly be a righteous deed.

But those are good deeds that I’m calling internal. What about the good deeds that are external? Well, none of this is rocket science. I am simply talking about loving the poor, caring for others. God came to us in our poverty, and so we are called to go to others in their need.

I am talking about buying presents for families who may need a little help, donating to your local food bank, visiting an elderly neighbor who lives alone, tipping a little more generously than normal, inviting someone to dinner, all the corporal works of mercy. These too are righteous deeds. This too is how we can run to the Lord.

Advent is a busy time. We complain about how busy it is sometimes, and sometimes that’s just the way it is. But I guess what the Church invites us to wonder about is just why exactly we are so busy. What for? Who for? Now, being busy isn’t immediately a sin, but maybe we should run a little bit more for the Lord? Maybe we should give a little bit more of the season back to the giver of the season?

Father Joshua J. Whitfield is pastor of St. Rita Catholic Community in Dallas and author of “The Crisis of Bad Preaching” (Ave Maria Press, $17.95) and other books.