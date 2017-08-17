By The Dialog

Current pledges amount to more than $5,058,081, which is more than half-a-million above the target

Pledges to the Annual Catholic Appeal have already surpassed its 2017 goal by more than half a million dollars.

The Diocesan Development Office reports more than $5,058,081 has been pledged, which exceeds the $4,523,000 target for 2017 by 11.8 percent, just 14 weeks after Commitment Weekend.

Deborah A. Fols, head of the Development Office, reports that in comparison to the 2016 Catholic Appeal results, this year’s pledges from parishioners have increased by $171,285 or 3.5 percent; pledges collected are up by $473,775 or 14.8 percent. The average gift has increased by $28.62.

Fifty parishes and the Korean Catholic Community have already exceeded their 2017 Appeal goal in pledges compared to 47 last year at this time last year, according to the Development Office. However, the number of gifts is down by 872.

Diocesan clergy increased their gifts to the Appeal this year, according to the Development Office’s Aug. 9 report. So far, pledges from 46 clergymen total $65,972. The average donation from the ordained in the diocese is $1,434.19. Last year, a total of $59,700 from 53 clergy was reported at the close of the Appeal.

More than 2,400 responses from the Appeal’s Circle of Honor members amount to more than $2.8 million which represent 56 percent of the campaign’s total pledges.

Currently six parishes fall below assigned pledge goals by a total of $24,152.26.

However, three parishes are at 96- to 99 percent of their goals. Last year at this time, 11 parishes were short by a total of $55,085.

“The support and generosity of Annual Catholic Appeal donors enables the diocese to respond to many spiritual, educational and social needs of families and individuals throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland,” Fols said. “Every year more than 100,000 lives are touched through the many ministries and service supported wholly or in part by this annual campaign.”

Pledges will continue to be accepted for the 2017 Annual Catholic Appeal. Donations to the Appeal provide financial support to more than 40 diocesan ministries such as Catholic education, high schools, pastoral services, Catholic Charities, administration and communication.