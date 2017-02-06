By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The season is in its pivotal stretch, and the boys schedule is filled this week including two huge Catholic battles.

Tuesday

Archmere (6-8) at Wilmington Charter (4-10), 5:15 p.m. The Auks have played better coming down the stretch as they have won four of their last seven. The Force has struggled, having played the top four Flight A teams in their last four games.

Concordia Preparatory at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More (13-3) at Dickinson (2-13) 5:30 p.m. The second-ranked Ravens are one of the hottest teams. They’ll attempt to remain unbeaten in the state and win their 11th in a row.

St. Elizabeth (9-5) at St. Mark’s (10-4), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings have won two straight and start a busy week against three state tournament teams. The Spartans’ defense is strong as they come in on a two-game winning streak. They’ll try to pay back the Vikings, who won the Jan. 17 game.

Brandywine (3-14) at Salesianum (10-5), 7:30 p.m. The Sals, ranked eighth in the state after beating then No. 1 Mount Pleasant, look to end the Bulldogs’ two-game winning streak.

Thursday

Archmere at Red Lion (10-8), 5:15 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Beth Tfiloh, 6 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Smyrna (13-2), 7:15 p.m. New No. 1 Smyrna has won eight straight and have dominated opponents. The Vikings will try to keep the state’s string of road upsets going.

Friday

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The Sals look for the season sweep of their rival, while the Spartans try to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Sals.

Saturday

Friends (9-6) at St. Elizabeth, 2:15 p.m.