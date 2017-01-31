By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The boys’ schedule heats up as the weather gets colder this week. There are a lot of big matchups this week as the month of February begins.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (7-5) at Dickinson (2-10), 5:30 p.m.

Milford (8-5) at St. Thomas More (11-3), 6 p.m. The fourth-ranked Ravens have won eight in a row and have been playing the best basketball in the state.

Salesianum (8-5) at Appoquinimink (9-3), 6 p.m. The Sals’ tough stretch continues as they face the No. 7 Jags on the road. Mike Kempski has been red-hot lately, especially from beyond the arc.

Archmere (5-7) at Newark Charter (11-4), 6:30 p.m. The Auks went 2-1 last week, including a win over 10th-ranked Caravel. The Auks face a Patriots team that is coming in with a rare loss last week.

Caesar Rodney (10-3) at St. Mark’s (8-4), 7:15 p.m. The sixth-ranked Riders have won six on a row. The Spartans look for the home upset and looks to slow down the sizzling CR offense.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park School, 5:30 p.m.

Conrad (8-7) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Caravel (9-3), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings face the Buccaneers on the road looking to steal a win. The Buccaneers will try to slow Jordan Money as he had 28 points last week against Sallies.

Friday

St. Andrews (3-6) at St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Mount Pleasant (14-1), 1 p.m. The Sals face top-ranked Mount, which was scheduled to face the fifth- and second-ranked teams (Hodgson and Newark) before the Sals’ visit.

Sussex Central (4-8) at St. Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.