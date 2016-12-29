By The Dialog

Pete and Susan Booker of the SmartDrive Foundation will receive the Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award at Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner on April 5.

The award, created in memory of Msgr. Thomas J. Reese, a former director of Catholic Social Services, the forerunner of Catholic Charities, recognizes exemplary individuals who have demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting and restoring the well-being of people – Catholic Charities’ mission.

“We are delighted to honor Pete and Susan Booker for their lifelong commitment to community service, most especially for their strong dedication to the well-being of the children of our communities,” said Richelle A. Vible, Catholic Charities’ executive director. “The Bookers, without question, model Msgr. Reese’s commitment to the most vulnerable.”

Bishop Malooly will present the award during the dinner to be held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.

Pete Booker is the executive director of the SmartDrive Foundation, Inc., an online, in-school and in-vehicle program teaching responsibility, accountability and maturity to new drivers, and is dedicated to improving the driving skills of teen drivers. He retired in 2015 as president and CEO of Delmarva Broadcasting Company after a long broadcasting career.

He is a member of the Board of Corporators for Artisan’s Bank, a member of the Board of Governors of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, and a Member and Immediate Past Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ursuline Academy. He is slso a Rotarian, serving as a past president of the Rotary Club of Wilmington and has been nominated to serve as District Governor of Rotary International District 7630 in 2018-2019.

Susan Booker is the board secretary and development manager for SmartDrive. Her career has focused on childcare and group living positions. Her first job was at Catholic Charities Seton Villa. More recently, she served as director of development for St. Paul’s Church and School in Wilmington, and as Campus Minister at Ursuline Academy.

Mrs. Booker is also acting president and member of the board of directors for the Mass for the Homeless/Music With A Mission, a Centennial Committee member of the Music School of Delaware; treasurer of the Richard’s Alley Homeowners Association; a member of the Capital Campaign and Advancement Committees of Ursuline Academy and a member of the Ursuline Associates.

The Bookers live in Wilmington, and are members of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. They have two children.

To learn more about Catholic Charities’ Annual Tribute Dinner or to support the dinner through sponsorships or ticket purchases, visit the Catholic Charities website at www.cdow.org/charities.html.

Catholic Charities, serving those in need for over 180 years, offers a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.